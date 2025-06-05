Morphware Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Morphware token can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morphware has a market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morphware has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,884.50 or 1.00234079 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,731.42 or 1.00087783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Morphware Token Profile

Morphware’s launch date was September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official website is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Buying and Selling Morphware

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.064112 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $993,504.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morphware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

