MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.940-3.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.660 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MongoDB stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.