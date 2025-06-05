Mizuho Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $6.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

FLNC opened at $4.85 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $880.51 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after acquiring an additional 110,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $12,458,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 1,894,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 296,325 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

