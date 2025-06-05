Mizuho Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $53.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

ENPH opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

