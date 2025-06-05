Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Down 11% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) were down 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139.40 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.92). Approximately 7,128,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,409,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.60 ($2.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTO

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitie Group news, insider Derek Mapp bought 8,571 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($13,357.70). Insiders have bought a total of 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.