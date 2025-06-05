Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.17). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mitie Group news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,856.65 ($13,357.70). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,714. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Featured Stories

