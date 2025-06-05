Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

MU stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

