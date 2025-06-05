Michael R. Mcdonnell Sells 1,750 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $165,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,391.45. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4%
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
