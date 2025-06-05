MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) EVP Sells $529,800.00 in Stock

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 1.4%

MTG stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

