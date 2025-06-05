MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces $0.01 — Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CIF opened at $1.71 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Alphabet Stock Analysis: What’s Next—Bull or Bear Market?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Utilities Stocks With Big Earnings, Balanced Risk
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA Regains Top Spot; FOMO Is Why It Will Continue to Rise
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.