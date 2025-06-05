MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

