Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,325 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

