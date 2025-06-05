Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 11,720 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

