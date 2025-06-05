Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $275.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

