Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,417 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of UBER opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

