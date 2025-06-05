Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,974,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,493,000 after buying an additional 205,435 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after buying an additional 438,796 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 965,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 412,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

