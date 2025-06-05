Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

