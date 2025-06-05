Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 27,387 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 113.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 409.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

