Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $85.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. New Mountain Finance’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMFC. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.