Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 49,750 shares traded.

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Mazda Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,304.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

