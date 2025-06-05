Matrix Trust Co Sells 4,305 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

