Matrix Trust Co Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,760,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.