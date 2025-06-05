Matrix Trust Co Has $22.19 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $547.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.77 and a 200 day moving average of $533.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.