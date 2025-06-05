Matrix Trust Co Buys 84 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $187.30 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $330.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

