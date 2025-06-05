Matrix Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 926.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

