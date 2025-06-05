Matrix Trust Co Acquires 5,726 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

