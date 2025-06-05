Matrix Trust Co Acquires 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,546,299. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $368.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $371.75. The firm has a market cap of $679.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

