Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $640.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $584.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.93 and its 200 day moving average is $540.81. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $83,644,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

