Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Sells $3,166,800.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $261.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.15.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

