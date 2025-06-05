Mark W. Jenkins Sells 12,750 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.52, for a total value of $4,163,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,769,878.28. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Carvana Trading Up 1.6%
NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $347.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
