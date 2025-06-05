Mark W. Jenkins Sells 12,750 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.52, for a total value of $4,163,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,769,878.28. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $347.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Carvana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

