Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.