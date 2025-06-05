Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,012 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 2.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,644 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter.

KJUL stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

