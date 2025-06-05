Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.2%

DJUN stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

