Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 148,230 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises about 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PIE opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

