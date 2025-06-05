Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.15 Million Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for 8.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of YJUN opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

