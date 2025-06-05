Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

