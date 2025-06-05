Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after buying an additional 4,578,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after buying an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,021,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

