LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after purchasing an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

