LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 298.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

