LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 244.1% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

