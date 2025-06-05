LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $351.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

