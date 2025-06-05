LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,161 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after buying an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after buying an additional 3,684,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after buying an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

SCHW stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

