Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

