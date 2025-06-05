Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 76,067 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,067 shares during the period. Entergy comprises 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 22,232.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

