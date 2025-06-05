Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

COP opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

