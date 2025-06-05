Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VBR opened at $189.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

