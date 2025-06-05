Lmcg Investments LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

