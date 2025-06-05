Lmcg Investments LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 68,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.17.

NYSE PKG opened at $193.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

