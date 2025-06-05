Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.3% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

