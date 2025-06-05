LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.30. 1,572,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 928,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

