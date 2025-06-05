LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.30. 1,572,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 928,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
